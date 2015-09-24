* Russian oil companies fear output cuts, debt covenants
SEMIKARAKORSK, Russia, Sept 24 Russia's Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has criticised finance ministry
proposals to increase tax receipts from oil companies, saying on
Thursday the measures would undermine the whole oil industry.
Russia is seeking ways to replenish state coffers hit by an
economic downturn, due to the plummeting price of oil, its main
export, as well as international sanctions over Moscow's role in
the Ukrainian conflict.
"The changes in such sensitive sectors should be moderate
and carefully made," Dvorkovich told reporters. "It is
unrealistic the way the finance ministry had proposed it, this
would lead to gravest consequences for the (oil) industry."
The ministry last week proposed changing the mechanism for
mineral extraction tax (MET) calculation to bring in about 600
billion roubles ($9 billion) in additional revenue in 2016.
The proposal has already attracted criticism from the
economy and energy ministries, which warned it could hit oil
output.
German Gref, the head of Russia's top lender, Sberbank
, said domestic oil companies had signed a letter,
outlining potential losses of 100 million tonnes in oil
production in the next three years from the proposed measure.
He also said the proposal would be discussed on Monday at a
meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Alexander Dyukov, the head of Russia's oil producer Gazprom
Neft, said the increase in the tax burden may lead to
breaches in debt covenants if the state went ahead with it.
Russia's economy is expected to shrink by between 3.9 and
4.4 percent this year and the government is looking for
additional sources of revenue.
($1 = 66.5205 roubles)
