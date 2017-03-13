Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
MOSCOW, March 13 Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday proposed scrapping Russia's oil export duty from 2022-2025 as the government looks to optimise the tax system for the oil and gas industry, a key source of revenue for the state budget.
Siluanov outlined the proposal at a conference in Moscow.
The oil export duty is currently the largest single tax item for Russian oil producers. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova/Andrew Osborn)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.