MOSCOW May 3 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the government will introduce measures, including tax relief, for unconventional oil production in the world's largest crude producing country.

Putin said the mineral extraction tax - the single biggest tax item - for tight oil production will total no more than 50 percent of the fee for standard oilfields. Tight oil refers to hard-to-extract oil trapped in non-porous rock. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)