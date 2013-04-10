* Says considering increase in mineral extraction tax in
2014
* Would be third rise in 3 yrs
* Says tax to rise only if other taxes stay flat
By Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, April 10 The Russian Finance Ministry
has proposed increasing taxes on oil production by 5 percent
next year if it fails to get approval for other measures to
raise revenue, officials said on Wednesday.
The ministry is seeking ways to extract more money from the
energy sector, which already accounts for half of the federal
tax take.
"I do not rule out a mineral extraction tax increase of 5
percent in 2014," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told
reporters.
The tax on extraction is seen as a brake on the investment
needed to increase oil production, however. Russia, the world's
top oil producer, aims to keep its production stable at no less
that 10 million barrels per day.
At the same time, authorities need to replenish the budget
and fulfil the social spending promises made by President
Vladimir Putin before his return to the Kremlin last May.
The Finance Ministry has said it need extra funds for
infrastructure modernisation, including fixing and expanding
Russia's notoriously dilapidated road network.
Increases in spending have become difficult since the
government adopted a rule capping its fiscal deficit at 1
percent of gross domestic product. The deficit is expected to be
0.8 percent of GDP this year and reached 0.9 percent in the
first quarter.
TWO RISES IN TWO YEARS
Earlier this week, the ministry also proposed to increase
excise tax and speed up increases in fuel oil export duties as
the domestic economy entered a soft patch with a growth of only
1 percent.
Ilya Trunin, head of the tax, customs and tariff department
at the Finance Ministry, later said the increase in extraction
tax could happen next year only if the ministry's proposals to
increase other taxes do not get final government approval.
The extraction tax was flat for seven years until the
authorities increased it by 6.4 percent in 2012 and by another
5.4 percent this year to 470 roubles ($15.23) per tonne.
According to calculations by analysts at Citi, if the
government is to follow this pattern in 2014, the tax increases
would knock around 8 percent off the core earnings of an average
Russian oil company.
Russian oil companies have voiced concerns over the latest
proposals, saying they would lead to a decline in oil output and
result in less tax revenue.
The government has introduced some tax relief for some
far-flung deposits in East Siberia and offshore fields.
Some tax breaks for hard-to-recover oil are expected to be
put in place next year.
($1 = 30.8530 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane
Baird)