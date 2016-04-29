MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's finance ministry,
faced with a big budget deficit, has been considering an
additional increase in a mineral extraction tax for oil
companies, which may yield up to 200 billion roubles ($3.1
billion) in revenues, sources said on Friday.
The ministry aims to cut the deficit by at least 1
percentage point next year from a deficit of 3 percent of gross
domestic product estimated for this year.
Government and oil industry sources said that the ministry
was looking to increase the mineral extraction tax in 2017 more
than initially planned. They said this could bring in between
100 billion and 200 billion roubles more than originally
envisaged for state coffers.
Russia's government finances have come under pressure
because of low prices for oil, its main commodity export.
A finance ministry official declined to comment.
According to the initial plans, the government had aimed to
cut an export duty on crude oil while increasing the mineral
extraction tax at the same time, both this and next year.
But the plans have shifted as cheaper oil has hit the
budget, and the government has not cut the export duty for 2016.
($1 = 64.1800 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Olesya Astakhova and Denis
Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly
and Jane Merriman)