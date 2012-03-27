* Analysts doubt the offer will materialise

* Russia budget suffering from deficit

* New government yet to take shape

By Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, March 27 A senior Russian Energy Ministry official is proposing a cut in crude oil export duty in 2014, one of a batch of ideas for the heavily taxed oil industry being developed as Russia awaits a new government after Vladimir Putin's election as president.

Russia, which aims to produce at least 10 million barrels of crude oil per day annually until 2020 - the world's highest rate - desperately needs to promote exploration and tapping of new deposits, but scope for tax incentives are limited by severe budget constraints.

A source at the ministry said Deputy Energy Minister Sergei Kudryashov, a former executive at state oil company Rosneft , is working on a plan to cut crude export duty by between five and 10 percentage points.

The source said it was among a number of proposals circulating as the ministry prepares a fresh look at the distribution of taxes on oil exporters, who pay marginal tax of about 90 percent on each barrel delivered to global markets.

The high tax rate - as well as uncertainty about tax policy for the energy sector, which provides more than half of government budget revenue - has been holding back investment at a time when the industry needs capital and technology to keep pumping.

But tax cuts look unlikely in the forseeable future. Russia's budget deficit spiked in January-February to 245.3 billion roubles ($8.3 billion), following a boost in spending in the run-up to the March 4 presidential election.

Among other possible changes to energy industry taxation, the Economy Ministry has proposed an outright increase in the fuel oil export duty to 90 percent of crude oil duty at a faster pace than previously planned.

"We see implementation of the proposal as too good to be true, especially amid recent proposals to increase the product export duty to 90 percent, thus questioning the government's willingness to loosen its grip on the oil sector by decreasing the sector's tax burden," Alfa Bank said in a note on possible duty reductions.

Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Fedorov, another former Rosneft executive who joined Kudryashov at the energy ministry last week, said rebalancing of the industry tax burden was key to government efforts to bring in more investment.

The two major components of that tax burden are mineral extraction tax and export duty. In an effort to coax more oil out of the ground, especially in the declining Soviet era fields of Western Siberia, the coefficient in the formula on which crude export duty is calculated was cut in October.

At the same time, the government increased the duty on most oil products to 66 percent of the crude oil duty, which reduced refiners' profits on exports of heavy fuel oil in an effort to encourage refinery upgrades.

"We are monitoring the situation and are more inclined to cut oil duty, but the duty on oil products, especially heavy products, should only increase," the source said.

The ministry had briefly discussed the idea of cutting oil product export duty to 60 percent of a reduced crude rate, but abandoned it quickly, the source said.

The Finance Ministry also said that if state gas export monopoly Gazprom receives further tariff increases, it would have to return them to the budget in the form on the corresponding increase in mineral extraction tax.

An Energy Ministry spokesman declined to comment, saying that the ministry would issue a statement.

Analysts said that potential tax changes posed a significant and not easily predictable policy risk to investors in Russia at present.

"We think none of these initiatives will be adopted as proposed, but the fact that the discussion of ideas is moving so quickly underlines what we have been saying for weeks - policy risk in Russia is real, and investors need to be aware of it," Citi analysts said in a note on Tuesday. (Editing by Anthony Barker)