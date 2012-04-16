* Crude oil duty to fall from $460.7 per tonne in April

* Gasoline and naphtha duty to come in at $403.7/T

* Export fee on other products to decline to $296/T

* EconMin mulls fuel oil fee hikes

MOSCOW, April 16 Russia's duty on crude oil exports for May will decline to $448.6 per tonne from $460.7 in April after oil prices weakened, calculations by the finance ministry and Reuters showed on Monday.

This was in line with preliminary estimates.

The government officially announces the export duty at the end of each month. The duty rate for May will be based on the monitoring of Reuters seaborne Urals URL-E crude oil prices between March 15 and April 13 inclusive.

The average price during the monitoring period, stood at $120.76 per barrel, down from $123.53 in the previous corresponding period, finance ministry official Alexander Sakovich said.

On oil products, the duty will be set at $296 per tonne in May, down from $304 in April.

The exceptions are gasoline and naphtha, which are charged a protective rate to prevent shortages. Those light distillates will bear a charge of $403.7, down from $414.6 per tonne in April.

The economy ministry has offered to increase fuel oil duty to 90 percent of the crude oil fee. Sakovich said that the duty was likely to stay at the current rate of 66 percent.

The export duty on crude from some new fields in East Siberia and the Caspian Sea, which enjoy a lower rate than crude from other production areas, will decline to $232.4 per tonne from $241.5 this month. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)