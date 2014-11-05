MOSCOW Nov 5 Several lawmakers have asked
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to postpone changes to
the country's oil tax regime, Ivan Grachyov, head of the lower
house of parliament's energy committee, said on Wednesday.
"The letter to the prime minister was sent last week. We
asked him to postpone the changes in these hard times. If the
measures are introduced, the price of gasoline may jump as much
as 20 percent," Grachyov told Reuters.
The changes, known as the "tax manoeuvre", foresee cuts to
oil export duties and an increase in the mineral extraction tax.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing
by Alexander Winning)