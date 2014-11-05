MOSCOW Nov 5 Several lawmakers have asked Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to postpone changes to the country's oil tax regime, Ivan Grachyov, head of the lower house of parliament's energy committee, said on Wednesday.

"The letter to the prime minister was sent last week. We asked him to postpone the changes in these hard times. If the measures are introduced, the price of gasoline may jump as much as 20 percent," Grachyov told Reuters.

The changes, known as the "tax manoeuvre", foresee cuts to oil export duties and an increase in the mineral extraction tax. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alexander Winning)