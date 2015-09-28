(Combines two stories, adds detail, quotes)
MOSCOW/YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 28 (Reuters) -
R ussian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has rejected calls to
raise the mineral extraction tax (MET) for oil producers, a
government spokeswoman said on Monday, while a source told
Reuters a gas output tax hike was being considered instead.
Rather than hike MET, Natalia Timakova, the spokeswoman,
said the government would instead consider ways of reducing
export duties on oil more slowly than previously planned.
"The prime minister has taken a decision not to adjust MET
after a meeting," said Timakova. "However, options to reduce oil
export duty more slowly will be considered, as well as
adjustments to some other sources (of revenue) in order to
obtain extra funds."
The idea of raising MET was put forward by the finance
ministry, which had suggested changing the way it was calculated
in order to bring in about 600 billion roubles in additional
revenues in 2016.
Medvedev's decision came as a source told Reuters the
government was considering raising the mineral extraction tax
for gas and gas condensate producers instead, by 100 billion
roubles ($1.52 billion) and 200 billion roubles respectively.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev later confirmed the
Russian government was considering changes to gas tax.
Russia, whose economy is expected to shrink by between 3.9
and 4.4 percent this year, is seeking ways to fill the state's
coffers which have been depleted by an economic downturn, the
falling price of oil, and by the impact of international
sanctions imposed over the Ukrainian crisis.
The government is under pressure to take some tough
decisions by Oct. 25, when it must submit the 2016 budget to
parliament.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskya and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by
Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt and
Andrew Osborn)