MOSCOW Nov 11 Igor Sechin, head of Russia's
biggest oil producer Rosneft, has asked President
Vladimir Putin to scrap planned changes to the country's oil tax
regime, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.
The changes, known as the "tax manoeuvre", foresee cuts to
export duties on light oil products such as gasoline and a hike
in a duty on fuel oil along with an increase in the mineral
extraction tax with the aim of increasing budget revenues.
It has met with opposition from crude oil producers, with
some saying it will negatively impact oil production. For
Rosneft, the biggest fuel oil producer in the country, it also
means the need for costly refinery upgrades.
Sechin, in a letter to Putin at the end of last month,
proposed abandoning the changes and lowering an export duty on
fuel oil, Kommersant said, citing four unnamed sources familiar
with the text.
Rosneft declined to comment on the letter but said "the oil
sectors' principles of operation" were subject to "ongoing
discussions between the ministries".
Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved
the changes to the tax regime last month in a first reading. The
second, main reading is scheduled to be held later this month
and the changes are expected to be enforced after Jan. 1, 2015.
It also needs to be passed in a third reading and then
signed into law by Putin.
