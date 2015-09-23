(Corrects fourth para to show the Finance Ministry only
proposed to change the calculation of MET, not oil export duty)
* Putin orders govt to look into ways to boost budget
* FinMin softens proposal to raise oil taxes - source
* Oil firms threaten to cut investments, production -
sources
By Darya Korsunskaya and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia has not decided whether
to change taxes on oil firms in the world's top crude producer,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, with energy
companies warning that higher taxes would hit output.
Russian oil firms are benefiting from a lower rouble as it
helps offsets the slide in oil prices, given the companies
receive revenues from crude and gas sales in hard currency.
Russia's economy, hit by weak oil prices and sanctions over
Ukraine, is expected to shrink by between 3.9 and 4.4 percent
this year and the government is looking for additional sources
of revenue for the state budget.
Last week, the Finance Ministry proposed changing the
mechanism for mineral extraction tax (MET) calculation to bring
in about 600 billion roubles in additional revenues in 2016, a
document obtained by Reuters showed.
"Proposals were made, decision was not taken," Siluanov told
reporters after discussing the idea with President Vladimir
Putin on Tuesday.
Russia's finance ministry has watered down proposals to tax
oil companies on windfall revenue from the weak rouble, a source
familiar with discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source said the original proposal had been changed to
freezing oil export duty cuts for one year, but keeping the MET
increase as planned earlier.
"This is around 190 billion roubles ($2.9 billion) (in
additional budget revenues). Russian oil firms have earned
around 400 billion roubles on the weak rouble, so it would be
fair to split it," the source said.
Under the current system, Russia has been gradually raising
MET and cutting oil export duties. It has also been lowering
export taxes on high-margin products such as gasoline and
raising duties on fuel oil.
THREAT OF PRODUCTION FALL
The wrangling over oil taxes shows the hard choices Putin
has to make both to keep promises on social spending while
maintaining good relations with the energy bosses whose support
he needs to stay in power.
On Tuesday, Putin ordered the government to come up with
proposals to ensure revenue earned by domestic exporters thanks
to the weak rouble goes to the budget.
"Of course, we should act very accurately so as not to hurt
the finances of exporting companies, so that they can maintain
their investment capabilities," Putin told a government meeting.
He did not publicly comment on the ways revenues could be
raised. Russian oil production remains near post-Soviet highs of
about 10.7 million barrels per day, with the low rouble
offsetting lower oil prices.
Still, following the Finance Ministry's proposals, a number
of oil companies told the government their investment - and
consequently drilling and production - might fall, three oil
sources told Reuters.
"The harsh proposal could lead to reduction in capital
investments across the sector of at least 20 percent," one of
the sources said.
Rosneft, whose CEO Igor Sechin was the only senior
oil man at the meeting with Putin on Tuesday, declined to
comment. Lukoil, Gazprom Neft and Bashneft
also declined to comment.
($1 = 66.5675 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by David
Clarke)