UPDATE 1-Siemens beats Q2 forecasts, mulls Healthineers options
* Full-year forecasts reiterated (Adds CFO comment on Healthineers, details on factory-automation and power and gas units)
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's finance ministry has proposed changing the calculation method for Mineral Extraction Tax for oil companies by including a so-called "rouble deduction" that would significantly boost revenues, news agency RIA reported on Saturday, citing finance ministry documents.
The plan would raise an additional 1.6 trillion roubles ($24.1 billion) in revenues in 2016-2018, RIA reported. ($1 = 66.4000 roubles) (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by David Evans)
* Full-year forecasts reiterated (Adds CFO comment on Healthineers, details on factory-automation and power and gas units)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 4 The heat came out of China's iron ore imports in April, with vessel-tracking and port data suggesting a decline of several million tonnes from the near-record levels recorded in March.