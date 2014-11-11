MOSCOW, Nov 11 Russia's lower house of parliament approved changes which will reduce oil export duties and increase taxes for mineral extraction, seeking to balance the needs of the producers and its budget. The changes to taxation, known as the "tax manoeuvre", have been the focal point of debates within industry and faced strong resistance from the country's top oil producer Rosneft and some lawmakers. The Energy Ministry, which sponsored the initiative, has argued the oil tax changes strike a correct balance between the industry's investment needs and the priorities of budget, which has been hit by a weaker economy. Weaker oil prices, which fell by around a third from its June peak URL-E, have spurred the changes in taxation. Oil and gas sales account for a half of Russia's budget revenues. The changes are expected to be enforced after Jan. 1, 2015. They need to be passed in a third reading and approved by the upper house of parliament before it is signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Analysts say the companies with the highest exposure to the refining sector, such as Bashneft, Gazprom Neft and Lukoil, will be the biggest losers from the tax changes. Following is the table of taxes, according to the parliament's web site and Reuters calculations: 2014 2015 2015* 2016 2016* 2017 oil mineral extraction tax (MET) 493 765 530 856 559 918 rate, roubles per tonne crude oil export duty rate 59 42 57 36 55 30 gasoline export duty rate, pct from 90 78 90 61 90 30 crude oil rate light products export duty rate 65 48 63 40 61 30 fuel oil export duty rate 66 76 100 82 100 100 naphtha export duty rate 90 85 90 71 90 55 bitumen export duty rate 66 76 100 82 100 100 petroleum coke export duty rate 66 6,5 100 6,5 100 6,5 motor oil export duty rate 66 48 100 40 100 30 excise tax, roubles per tonne gasoline, Euro 4 9,916 7,300 10,858 7,530 - 5,830 gasoline, Euro 5 6,450 5,530 7,750 7,530 9,500 5,830 diesel 5,427 3,450 5,970 4,150 - 3,950 * - according to an initial plan (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov; editing by Keith Weir)