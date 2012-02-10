MOSCOW Feb 10 Russia's largest oil
producer, state controlled Rosneft, sold six cargoes
of Urals crude oil to Royal Dutch Shell for March
lifting from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said on
Friday.
Each cargo amounts to 100,000 tonnes. The tender price was
undisclosed.
The cargoes were sold in an additional tender after Shell,
holder of Rosneft's half-year jumbo tender, used up its quota
early in the period, leaving the Russian producer with several
cargoes which were unspoken for, traders said.
Under the tender terms, Shell can take an average of six
cargoes per month or 36 cargoes in the tender period, which ends
in March. But Shell used up its quota in February, prompting
Rosneft to call an additional tender to sell March cargoes, they
said.