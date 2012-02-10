MOSCOW Feb 10 Russia's largest oil producer, state controlled Rosneft, sold six cargoes of Urals crude oil to Royal Dutch Shell for March lifting from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said on Friday.

Each cargo amounts to 100,000 tonnes. The tender price was undisclosed.

The cargoes were sold in an additional tender after Shell, holder of Rosneft's half-year jumbo tender, used up its quota early in the period, leaving the Russian producer with several cargoes which were unspoken for, traders said.

Under the tender terms, Shell can take an average of six cargoes per month or 36 cargoes in the tender period, which ends in March. But Shell used up its quota in February, prompting Rosneft to call an additional tender to sell March cargoes, they said.