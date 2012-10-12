LONDON Oct 12 Russian oil firm TNK-BP
will likely award its 2013 crude sale tender to six oil
companies and trading houses, up from three last year,
effectively diluting the influence a buyer can have on prices,
trading sources said on Friday.
Several trading sources told Reuters Shell, Eni and trading
firm Flontrano won the rights to lift 80,000-tonne TNK-BP
cargoes in the Mediterranean, according to preliminary tender
results, which have yet to be finalised by the company.
None of the three firms has any large trading positions in
the region, where trading in Urals has become dominated by
trading house Vitol after it won a large tender from Russian
state oil giant Rosneft.
In the Baltic, TNK-BP will award cargoes to Shell,
Flontrano, Statoil, Trafigura and Total, sources said. Shell and
Glencore have large positions in the Baltic alongside Vitol
following the Rosneft tender.
Last year, TNK-BP, Russia's third largest producer, awarded
its 2012 tenders to Shell, Trafigura and Flontrano.
For 2013, TNK-BP is offering one to three cargoes of Urals
crude of up to 100,000 tonnes each from the Baltic ports of
Primorsk or Ust-Luga.
In the south, the company offered zero to three 80,000
cargoes per month and zero to two 140,000 cargoes per month for
loading in Novorossiisk.
"I guess there might be months when TNK won't have enough
volumes to nominate to each winner in the Baltic. The impact
will be quite dilluted," one trader familiar with the tender
results said.
In October this year, TNK-BP will export four cargoes from
the Baltic.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Emma Farge in Geneva and Gleb
Gorodyankin in Moscow; editing by Keiron Henderson)