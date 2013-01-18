MOSCOW Jan 18 Souz Petrolium, an oil trader
affiliated with Russian port investor Summa, will handle no
Urals crude oil in January, traders said, feeding speculation
Souz may be losing its grip on trade to some European
destinations.
The trader's loss of lucrative business this month via the
Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline is a sign of shifting alliances in
the export of Russia's Urals blend, one of the world's largest
and most stable streams of crude oil.
Souz is the second home-grown trade house with ties to
Russian tycoons to be dislodged from an entrenched position in
the export of oil after Gennady Timchenko's Gunvor, which once
handled as much as 40 percent of seaborne Urals crude.
Summa is the vehicle of Ziyavudin Magomedov, a port and
construction magnate who controls the largest shareholding in
Russia's main port group, Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port
, together with Transneft, the Russian
pipeline monopoly.
In January, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, whose refiners
were longtime buyers of Russian crude oil delivered by Souz via
the Druzhba (Russian for "Friendship"), switched to other
suppliers. Souz has shipped no crude to those destinations this
month, several sources told Reuters.
Souz also lost a tender to buy 140,000 tonnes of Urals crude
oil from Bashneft to be shipped from Novorossiysk at
the end of January.
THE END OF THE FRIENDSHIP
The cargo went to international oil trader Vitol, even
though Souz had dominated previous Bashneft tenders and had been
seen as Bashneft's preferred buyer.
"Souz Petrolium participated in the (January) tender on the
same terms as other bidders," a trading source said.
Market players said Bashneft switched traders because it
wanted to serve other export destinations.
"Bashneft was having trouble getting the (export) schedule
for the destinations it wanted, and it may hold the trader
responsible for that," a source at a large trading house said.
Officials at Souz Petrolium could not be reached for
comment.
Tatneft also shunned Souz in January. Tatneft and
Bashneft instead chose smaller Russian houses to handle
shipments to Slovakia and Hungary, traders said.
"Tatneft is shipping to Hungary via (traders) Efremov
Kautschuk and Normeston, and Bashneft ships directly to
Normeston," a source familiar with the matter said.
Another source said Bashneft had signed an agreement with
Normeston for deliveries to Slovakia and Hungary in 2013 with an
option to decide on monthly volumes.
There was no sign of Souz on the Polish market either,
traders said.
Last year, the trader agreed to ship around 1.8 million
tonnes each quarter to refiner PKN Orlen, but this year
the contracted volume was down to just 600,000 tonnes after one
of the long-term agreements expired.
Bashneft and Tatneft are expected to ship to Poland some
200,000 tonnes of Urals a month in the first quarter, according
to the quarterly schedule, but as of Jan. 16 pipeline operator
Transneft had not cleared either company to send any crude to
Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, traders said.
