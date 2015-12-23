MOSCOW Dec 24 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said the United States' decision to lift a ban on oil
exports should not affect the global oil market.
"This should not affect the market, this country (the United
States) is an importer, it needs to buy oil on the market
itself," Novak told reporters.
The U.S. Congress voted earlier this month to repeal the
40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude oil. Congress, concerned
about U.S. dependence on imported oil, imposed the crude oil
export ban after the Arab oil embargo of the early 1970s.
Novak also said that Russian oil firms were examining stress
scenarios for an oil price of $30-$35 a barrel and that Russian
preliminary oil output in 2015 was at around 533 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Olesya
Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning. Editing by Jane
Merriman)