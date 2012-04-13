MOSCOW, April 13 The Russian government will
prepare changes in taxation rules for the development of the
nation's vast oil and gas resources by October, imposing tax
holidays for 5 to 15 years, the Deputy Finance Minster said on
Friday.
Sergei Shatalov told journalists that tax breaks for
offshore operations will be split into four categories and will
depend on the profitability of a project.
He also said the ministry has proposed reviewing gas sector
taxes twice a year, and that it aims to receive an additional 50
billion roubles ($1.70 billion) in mineral extraction taxes from
natural gas in 2013, followed by 150 billion roubles a year in
2014 and 2015.
Shatalov's comments come shortly after President-elect
Vladimir Putin outlined new rules for the development of
offshore oil and gas resources, offering some much-needed tax
breaks to make complex, remote projects viable.
($1 = 29.4575 Russian roubles)
