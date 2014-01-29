MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian food retailer O'Key , which has struggled to meet its expansion targets, announced the appointment of Tony Maher as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday.

Maher has 30 years of international consumer experience and as CEO of Russia's leading dairy and juice producer Wimm-Bill-Dann oversaw its sale to U.S. PepsiCo in 2010.

Analysts said the market would pin its hopes on him speeding up O'Key's expansion. The company missed its new store opening guidance last year and admitted it could increase its revenues by a slower pace in 2014.

The new boss replaces Patrick Longuet, who will assume the role of an advisor to the board after seven years in the top executive job at O'Key, Russia's fourth-biggest food retailer by sales.

Maher joined O'Key last October as chairman of its board of directors. He was previously chairman of unlisted Russian baby food producer Progress, which he joined after Wimm-Bill-Dann.

"The company's roll-out potential is above the recent pace and the new CEO is a good fit to streamline net openings. We expect a positive market reaction to the update and anticipate the first signs of operating improvements on a 12-24-month horizon," VTB Capital analysts said in a note.

O'Key's London-listed stock was up 1.4 percent by 1240 GMT.