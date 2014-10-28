* Revises 2014 sales growth forecast to 7-9 pct from 12-16
pct
* Q3 revenue rises 7 pct, like-for-like sales drop
* Profit jumps on cost cuts and efficiency measures
* Shares fall 10 pct, hit 2-1/2-year low
(Adds guidance revision, CEO comments, share price)
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russian food retailer O'Key
cut its 2014 revenue forecast on Tuesday over an
import ban and economic slowdown as tit-for-tat sanctions with
the West bite, sending its shares to their lowest in over
2-1/2-years.
Moscow banned many food imports from Europe and the United
States in August in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine,
adding to challenges retailers were facing amid surging
inflation and the falling rouble.
While low-cost rival Magnit, Russia's biggest food
retailer, appears to be coping with the adverse environment and
raised sales guidance this week, O'Key has fared less
well.
O'Key, whose 100 stores are mostly big hypermarkets,
suggested that it could have been hit harder by the import ban
than its peers because of reductions to its supply of fruit,
vegetables, fish, cheese and other dairy products.
Shares in O'Key fell more than 10 percent to $6.3, hitting a
more than 2-1/2-year low.
"We believe the overall impact of the sanctions on our
revenue has been around 5 percent in terms of growth," Chief
Executive Tony Maher said on a conference call.
He cut full-year revenue guidance to 7-9 percent from 12-16
percent, the company's second downward revision this year, after
sales grew just over 7 percent in the third quarter and around
11 percent in the January-September period.
O'Key also said its like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent in
the quarter as consumers had become more price conscious,
increasingly so in September.
"We see shopping patterns changing in the current economic
environment as consumers cut down on non-essentials and buy
fewer items per visit," Maher said in a statement.
The average spend per visit was up 2.8 percent but was more
than offset by a 4.6 percent fall in the number of shoppers.
Maher also trimmed forecast for 2014 core profit margin to
beween 7.5 percent and 8 percent from 8 percent previously.
PURCHASING POWER GAINS
However, it said that measures to cut costs and boost
efficiency - including staff schedules, payroll costs and
improved terms on supplier agreements - helped to boost profit.
Though the company had not disclosed quarterly results
before this year, it said that third-quarter earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 38
percent year on year at 2.7 billion roubles ($64 million), with
its EBITDA margin rising to 7.4 percent from 5.8 percent.
Net profit jumped 84 percent to 1 billion roubles, it said.
Total sales were up 7.2 percent at 36 billion roubles,
helped by new stores and inflation, but represented a slowdown
from the two previous quarters.
Maher said the company's rate of new openings was slightly
lower than expected but added that the company is preparing for
more aggressive expansion next year.
He said on the call the company could open at least 12
hypermarkets in 2014, up from eight planned for this year.
O'Key has struggled to meet its expansion targets for years
and named Maher as CEO in January in an effort to reinforce
management and deliver on its expansion plans.
(1 US dollar = 42.4475 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman and
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)