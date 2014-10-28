* Revises 2014 sales growth forecast to 7-9 pct from 12-16 pct

* Q3 revenue rises 7 pct, like-for-like sales drop

* Profit jumps on cost cuts and efficiency measures

* Shares fall 10 pct, hit 2-1/2-year low (Adds guidance revision, CEO comments, share price)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russian food retailer O'Key cut its 2014 revenue forecast on Tuesday over an import ban and economic slowdown as tit-for-tat sanctions with the West bite, sending its shares to their lowest in over 2-1/2-years.

Moscow banned many food imports from Europe and the United States in August in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine, adding to challenges retailers were facing amid surging inflation and the falling rouble.

While low-cost rival Magnit, Russia's biggest food retailer, appears to be coping with the adverse environment and raised sales guidance this week, O'Key has fared less well.

O'Key, whose 100 stores are mostly big hypermarkets, suggested that it could have been hit harder by the import ban than its peers because of reductions to its supply of fruit, vegetables, fish, cheese and other dairy products.

Shares in O'Key fell more than 10 percent to $6.3, hitting a more than 2-1/2-year low.

"We believe the overall impact of the sanctions on our revenue has been around 5 percent in terms of growth," Chief Executive Tony Maher said on a conference call.

He cut full-year revenue guidance to 7-9 percent from 12-16 percent, the company's second downward revision this year, after sales grew just over 7 percent in the third quarter and around 11 percent in the January-September period.

O'Key also said its like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent in the quarter as consumers had become more price conscious, increasingly so in September.

"We see shopping patterns changing in the current economic environment as consumers cut down on non-essentials and buy fewer items per visit," Maher said in a statement.

The average spend per visit was up 2.8 percent but was more than offset by a 4.6 percent fall in the number of shoppers.

Maher also trimmed forecast for 2014 core profit margin to beween 7.5 percent and 8 percent from 8 percent previously.

PURCHASING POWER GAINS

However, it said that measures to cut costs and boost efficiency - including staff schedules, payroll costs and improved terms on supplier agreements - helped to boost profit.

Though the company had not disclosed quarterly results before this year, it said that third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 38 percent year on year at 2.7 billion roubles ($64 million), with its EBITDA margin rising to 7.4 percent from 5.8 percent.

Net profit jumped 84 percent to 1 billion roubles, it said.

Total sales were up 7.2 percent at 36 billion roubles, helped by new stores and inflation, but represented a slowdown from the two previous quarters.

Maher said the company's rate of new openings was slightly lower than expected but added that the company is preparing for more aggressive expansion next year.

He said on the call the company could open at least 12 hypermarkets in 2014, up from eight planned for this year.

O'Key has struggled to meet its expansion targets for years and named Maher as CEO in January in an effort to reinforce management and deliver on its expansion plans. (1 US dollar = 42.4475 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)