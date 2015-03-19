MOSCOW, March 19 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Thursday its full-year 2014 net profit rose 5 percent to 5.2 billion roubles ($86.5 million), helped by a tax refund.

The company said its income tax expense fell by 42 percent last year as a result of a tax reimbursement of around 1 billion roubles it had paid for 2010-2013, while profit before income tax was down 7.8 percent.

($1 = 60.1450 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)