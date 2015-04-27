MOSCOW, April 27 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Monday it had made a net loss of 153 million roubles ($2.98 million) in the first quarter of 2015 compared to a 22-million-rouble loss in the first quarter of 2014.

The company said losses widened because of the increased cost of financing and higher depreciation charges related to new stores, while its core profit and revenues rose. ($1 = 51.4175 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Eidting b Timothy Heritage)