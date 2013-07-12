BRIEF-Tay Two says business and capital alliance with A-too
* Says it planed a business and capital alliance with A-Too Inc. on April 13
MOSCOW, July 12 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Friday its like-for-like sales grew 9.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2013, after a rise of 5.3 percent in the previous quarter.
Net retail revenue, including newer stores, increased by 21.5 percent year-on-year to stand at 33.1 billion roubles ($1.02 billion) as its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets rose to 85 stores from 75 the year earlier.
SYDNEY, April 14 New Zealand's civil defence authorities lifted severe weather warnings on Friday after tropical Cyclone Cook moved off the country's South Island, but also cautioned that the effects of the storm would still be felt in some areas.