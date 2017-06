MOSCOW Jan 30 Olam International , an integrated supply chain manager and processor of agricultural products and food ingredients, may invest up to $500 million in Russia's dairy sector, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing agriculture ministry sources, said that Singapore-based Olam may invest from $400 million to $500 million within three to five years into developing dairy farms through the Russian company Rusmolco. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)