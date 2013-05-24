MOSCOW May 24 Onexim, an investment vehicle of
Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, has sold a 6.5 percent
stake in Renaissance Credit bank, the newspaper Vedomosti
reported, citing the bank's CEO Alexei Levchenko.
Prokhorov, a businessman and a politician, bought the
remaining half of investment bank Renaissance Capital and the
consumer bank Renaissance Credit last year from founder Stephen
Jennings, who left Russia.
Levchenko told the daily the stake was sold to Yevgeny
Yurchenko, a former executive with Svyazinvest, the state
company which controls Russian state telecoms operator
Rostelecom.
Levchenko did not comment on the price, adding only that the
deal valued the bank at 1.5-2 times its capital. According to
Vedomosti's calculations, the 6.5 percent stake could have been
sold for 2-2.6 billion roubles.
The bank could not be immediately reached for comment.
