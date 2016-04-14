* His newspaper published revelations on Putin friends
* Tax inspectors, security agents at his office
* Search tied to tax evasion probe: Russian media
(Changes attribution in first paragraph, adds analyst)
By Polina Devitt and Kira Zavyalova
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian law enforcement
officials, some wearing ski masks, searched the offices on
Thursday of Mikhail Prokhorov, a tycoon whose newspaper has
published revelations about people with ties to President
Vladimir Putin.
Several sources close to Prokhorov's businesses said
officials from the Federal Security Service and tax inspectors
conducted the searches at Onexim Group, which manages
Prokhorov's assets.
According to Forbes magazine, the 50-year-old is Russia's
14th richest person with $7.6 billion of wealth. He is also the
owner of N.B.A franchise the Brooklyn Nets, previously known as
the New Jersey Nets.
Two of the sources told Reuters they believed the searches
were linked to Prokhorov's RBC Media holding, although an RBC
Media spokesman said its offices, which are in a different
location to Onexim's, had not been searched.
The media group's flagship newspaper, RBC, has in recent
months published detailed reports into the "Panama papers" leaks
and offshore assets of Putin associates, and reported on the
business interests of Putin's son-in-law.
A Reuters reporter outside the Onexim office building, on a
leafy boulevard in an upscale part of Moscow, said the main
entrance had been locked. A man in a ski mask briefly emerged
and then went back inside.
A worker who came outside to smoke said some "serious guys"
had arrived in the building and were restricting access to some
areas of the office.
The Federal Security Service could not immediately be
reached for comment. A spokesman for the tax service said he did
not yet have any information.
Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed law enforcement
source as saying that the searches were linked to suspected tax
evasion and moving funds offshore. The news agency later
reported that the search had been completed.
An Onexim spokesman told Reuters the tax authorities were
conducting investigative activities at the company. He said
Onexim operates in full compliance with the law and is ready to
cooperate with the authorities.
BUSINESS EMPIRE
The searches happened as Putin was taking part in a
televised phone-in, an annual event where he fields questions
and requests for help from ordinary Russians.
Tim Ash, emerging markets analyst at bank Nomura, said he
believed the raids were a "clear warning to other oligarchs to
stop capital flight, bring money on-shore".
Two of the sources said that searches were also being
conducted in Prokhorov's investment firm Renaissance Capital. A
spokesman for the firm was not available for comment.
A representative of power generating company Quadra
, also controlled by Prokhorov, said there were some
checks underway in his office, probably with the Tax Service
involved.
Prokhorov also owns stakes in potash producer Uralkali
and aluminium producer Rusal. Uralkali and
Rusal were not affected by the searches, their representatives
said.
Prokhorov, who is 6 feet 8 inches tall and was once
described as Russia's most eligible bachelor, launched his
businesses out of the privatisation in the 1990s of a huge
Arctic mining operation.
He later entered politics, setting up a party aimed at
Russia's liberal urban intelligentsia, and he said he would run
against Putin for the presidency in 2012.
He finished third with less than 8 percent of the vote, and
his party -- which some observers allege has been used by the
Kremlin as a lightning rod for anti-Putin feelings -- has failed
to make an impression.
Prokhorov has always been measured in his criticism of the
government.
His media interests -- which also include a magazine and a
TV station -- are among the most forthright in Russia's
mainstream media, however, publishing revelations that are
viewed by many as taboo.
Russia has a history of law enforcement raids on tycoons who
irritate the Kremlin.
In 2000, men in masks raided the offices of media mogul
Vladimir Gusinsky as part of a fraud investigation.
In 2004, tax officials raided the offices of oil firm YUKOS,
which was suspected of tax evasion. Yukos co-owner Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, a Putin critic, was later jailed.
In 2014, billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov spent several
months under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering. The
charges were dropped after an oil company he controlled was
transferred to the state.
In those cases, the Russian authorities denied their actions
were politically motivated.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Andrey Kuzmin, Anastasia
Lyrchikova, Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana
Kobzeva; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush and
Catherine Evans)