MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's Federal Security Service has received data on tax law violations at some firms after searching the Moscow office of Onexim Group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, Interfax news agency quoted the service as saying on Friday.

The Federal Security Service did not name the firms and did not say whether they were part of Onexim. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dominic Evans)