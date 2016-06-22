MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Investigative
Committee, the state body that investigates crimes, said on
Wednesday it had opened a criminal case against the chairman of
power company Quadra, which is controlled by Russian
billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov.
The Committee said it suspected that Yevgeny Dod, the
chairman of Quadra, had awarded himself an excessive bonus for
the 2013 results of state-owned power generator Rushydro
where he was chief executive until last year.
The committee said the case had nothing to do with the
current managers of Rushydro or the company's activity.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)