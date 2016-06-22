(Releads, adds new details)
By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian investigators charged
the former head of a major state power generator on Wednesday
with fraudulently giving himself a bonus of about $10 million,
in the highest-profile official corruption case in years.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has traditionally brushed
aside corruption allegations against top officials but that
stance has become harder to maintain since an economic crisis
slashed the incomes of ordinary Russians and fuelled public
indignation about official graft.
The charges were brought against Yevgeny Dod, who is
chairman of regional power generator Quadra and until
last year was chief executive of Rushydro, a
state-owned generator of hydro-electric power.
Dod, who was born in 1973, was detained by law enforcement
officials, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Russia's investigative committee, the state body that
investigates crime, said Dod and the chief accountant at
Rushydro, Dmitry Finkel, had been charged with defrauding the
company of large sums of money.
Investigators believe Dod personally signed a resolution
awarding himself a bonus for his work at Rushydro in 2013 of 353
million roubles, which exceeded the amount to which he was
entitled, the committee said in a statement.
At the end of 2013, that sum was worth about $10 million,
though it is now worth $5.4 million, because of the sharp
decline in the value of Russia's rouble currency.
Calls to a mobile telephone that Dod had given as his
personal number were not answered on Wednesday. It was not known
if Dod had a lawyer representing him.
Last week, Dod was at an investor conference in St
Petersburg where he spoke to a Reuters reporter, giving no hint
of any impending problems. He was in upbeat mood, and described
how he was trying to get fit and spend time away from work.
On Tuesday, Dod's successor at Rushydro, Nikolai Shulginov,
met Putin. They talked about financial problems Shulginov had
inherited at the company, according to a transcript released by
the Kremlin.
ASHEN-FACED
In 2013, Putin had given Dod a public dressing-down, saying
he was not doing enough to recover money that Rushydro had
overspent on contractors.
"You've still not sorted this out and don't believe you need
to defend the interests of the company," Putin told an
ashen-faced Dod at a meeting on the power sector. "Do you
understand what you're saying?" Putin asked when Dod tried to
justify his actions.
Dod was fired from Rushydro last year without an official
explanation. His dismissal came soon after Putin let go of
another powerful lieutenant, Vladimir Yakunin, who for years had
been the boss of state railways.
Kremlin watchers said at the time that Putin -- who has a
reputation for loyalty to his associates -- was feeling the
pressure of the economic crisis and needed to send a signal to
the elite that they could not misspend public money.
Soon after he was fired from Rushydro last year, Dod was
elected chairman of Quadra, a company controlled by
Mikhail Prokhorov, the Russian billionaire who owns the Brooklyn
Nets basketball team in the United States.
Businesses owned by Prokhorov have come under intense
official scrutiny in the past few weeks. Officials in ski masks
searched some of their offices in Moscow in April as part of a
tax fraud investigation.
Another of Prokhorov's assets, the RBC media holding, has
reported on Putin's inner circle and their financial interests -
a taboo subject for much of Russia's media. The Kremlin denies
that the investigation is politically motivated.
Onexim group declined to comment on Dod's case. A spokesman
for Quadra said that law enforcement officers had visited the
company's offices on Wednesday.
"The press service does not have complete information about
the law enforcement actions, but one can say that they're not
linked to Quadra and its owner and are not affecting the
operation of the company."
