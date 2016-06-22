MOSCOW, June 22 The chairman of Russian regional
power generator Quadra, Evgeny Dod, has been detained
by Russian law enforcement officials, two sources familiar with
the situation said on Wednesday.
They had no information on the reason for the detention.
Interfax news agency cited a source in law enforcement bodies as
saying that Dod was being questioned as part of a fraud case and
that the decision on his status in the investigation was yet to
be taken.
Quadra and Onexim group, which owns Quadra, declined
official comment. The Investigative Committee, the Russian state
body that investigates crimes, was not available for immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maria
Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)