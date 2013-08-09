(Corrects paragraph 7 to say Blavatnik had considered buying)
MOSCOW Aug 9 Russia's Onexim group, owned by
tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is in talks to buy half of mobile
phone retailer Svyaznoy, Kommersant newspaper said on Friday,
citing sources.
Onexim, which owns Renaissance Capital financial group
including consumer-lending-focused Renaissance Credit bank, has
made a preliminary agreement with Svyaznoy's controlling
shareholder Maxim Nogotkov to buy the 50-percent stake, one
source said.
Nogotkov is expected to keep the other 50 percent and will
focus on retail business expansion at the company, he added.
The deal will boost Onexim's financial assets, the newspaper
said.
Russian banks and companies, including mobile operators like
MTS, are expanding into consumer lending, offering
credit cards, small loans and the possibility of paying for
various services like car parking with their mobile phones.
But consumer lending may hide risks, ratings agencies had
warned. In May, Standard and Poor's forecast that Russian
borrowers may fail to return over 400 billion roubles ($12
billion) in consumer loans to local banks this year.
Earlier this year, a Russian newspaper reported that
billionaire U.S. industrialist Leonard Blavatnik had considered
buying a stake in Svyaznoy for $200 million.
Svyaznoy, whose main rival is Russia's biggest mobile phone
retailer Euroset, has been considering going public or selling a
stake to investors.
($1 = 32.9037 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)