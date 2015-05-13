MOSCOW May 13 Russia is continuing its
consultations with OPEC before a meeting of the oil producers'
group in June and sees the current oil price within the range of
Moscow's earlier forecasts, a Russian energy ministry official
said on Wednesday.
The statement by Kirill Molodtsov, deputy energy minister,
suggests Moscow is less worried about the oil price since it
rebounded to $65 a barrel from January lows and may signal that
Russia is less willing to cooperate with OPEC on production
cuts.
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members have said they will
consider cutting output only if non-OPEC members such as Russia
agree.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)