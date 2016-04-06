GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe, emerging markets boost stocks; U.S. assets fall on data
* U.S. dollar, stocks, Treasury yields slip after sales, CPI data
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia believes an oil price at $45-$50 per barrel is acceptable for the global oil market to balance, as it prepares to meet leading oil producers in Doha later this month, sources familiar with Russian plans said on Wednesday.
They also said that the deal to freeze oil output is expected to speed up rebalancing of oil supply and demand by around half a year.
The sources said that Russia will not contain its new projects as part of the freeze deal and may use other tools while the agreement lasts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova/Jason Bush)
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, May 12 Cheniere Energy Inc said on Friday it has had extensive negotiations with China about increasing U.S. liquefied natural gas exports, as a new trade deal paves the way for a second wave of LNG investment in the world's fastest growing gas supplier.