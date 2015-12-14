MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia on Monday poured cold
water on prospects for a meeting with the OPEC oil cartel this
month, despite oil prices plunging below $40 per barrel.
Both Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Igor Sechin, the
head of Kremlin-controlled oil firm Rosneft, said last
month a meeting between independent producers and the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was
possible in mid-December.
"As of now, no meeting is expected," a spokeswoman for the
ministry told Reuters on Monday. Rosneft declined to comment.
Russia, which had initially signalled its willingness to
closely cooperate with OPEC, did not send a senior delegation to
Vienna prior to the Dec. 4 OPEC meeting, as it did last year.
Only Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov, as well as the
heads of Gazprom Neft and Lukoil, which are
active in the Middle East, flew to Vienna for some separate
meetings.
Moscow is still unwilling to cut oil production, referring
to its harsh climate, which makes it hard to restart oil wells.
The OPEC meeting ended in disarray as the members could not
agree on any policy change.
Since then, the price of oil has plunged below $40
per barrel to trade at around $38 on Monday, close to the $35
level seen as breakeven by Bank of America Merrill Lynch for
Russian oil producers.
In November, Russia continued extracting oil at a
post-Soviet high of 10.78 million barrels per day despite weak
oil prices.
Molodtsov has said Russian oil companies will trim
investments next year but keep the pace of oil production
growth.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)