FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
There are no new agreements on global oil output pact: Kremlin
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 10, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 2 days

There are no new agreements on global oil output pact: Kremlin

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014.Todd Korol/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are no new agreements on the global oil output cut between OPEC and non-OPEC members such as Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia planned to keep cooperating with other countries to harmonise global energy markets and reduce price volatility.

Asked whether there are any orders from Putin to energy minister Alexander Novak to propose changes to the current deal, such as a deeper cut by Russia, Peskov said that there were no changes to the existing agreement.

OPEC and non-OPEC nations are meeting this month in St Petersburg to discuss the market situation and implementation of the deal under which Russia has cut its production by 300,000 barrels of oil per day.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.