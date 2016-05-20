(Adds details, quotes, background)
SOCHI/MOSCOW May 20 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC was unlikely take any
decisions on coordinated action regarding the oil market at its
meeting early next month.
Some of the largest global oil producers, including Russia
and OPEC's Saudi Arabia, failed to reach agreement in April to
freeze oil production in a deal which was thought would help to
speed up the market rebalancing by three to six months.
Novak told reporters in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on
Friday that currently, he saw global supply exceeding demand by
some 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), with a forecast
of an average oil price in 2016 at $40-50 per barrel.
"In my opinion, any decisions on coordination which would
require an obligatory fulfilment, are unlikely to be taken,"
Novak told Russian state TV in an interview.
"Because we see quite big disagreements inside OPEC on the
further development of the situation and on what should, or
opposite, should not be done for the market to reach a balance."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
scheduled to meet on June 2 in Vienna, the group's first such
meeting since a new energy minister was appointed in Saudi
Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
Saudi Arabia refused to sign last month's oil output freeze
deal without commitment from Iran, which, in its turn, argued
that it wanted to reach pre-sanction levels of production before
signing up to any agreement.
Novak reiterated to Rossiya-24 TV channel that a balance
between supply and demand on global oil markets should not be
expected before mid-2017.
Separately, he told reporters that Russia was ready to meet
OPEC for consultations if such a meeting was proposed.
"Russia is not an OPEC member... If there are any
consultations outside the OPEC summit by OPEC and non-OPEC
member countries we will look at such proposals (of
consultations)... But there are no such proposals yet," he said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia
Lyrchikova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by David Evans)