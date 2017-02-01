(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Darya Korsunskaya
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Feb 1 Global oil output
was cut by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, Russian
energy minister Alexander Novak told President Vladimir Putin on
Wednesday, citing preliminary data.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and other producers led by Russia agreed in December to cut oil
output in the first half of this year by a combined 1.8 million
bpd in an effort to tackle oversupply and support oil prices.
Russia has said it would cut production by 200,000 bpd by
the end of the first quarter and by 300,000 bpd thereafter.
"Some countries have cut more than was planned and are
moving ahead of schedule. Russian oil production was down by
117,000 bpd in January," Novak said during a meeting at Putin's
Novo-Ogaryovo residence, adding that Moscow was also moving
ahead of schedule with its cuts. He did not elaborate on the
source of the preliminary data.
A Reuters survey this week put compliance with the OPEC
production agreement at 82 percent, with January output cut by
more than 1 million bpd in January.
Novak also said that he expects the market to rebalance by
the middle of this year and that global oil prices are now much
closer to their fair levels.
"We are also noticing a significant decrease in speculative
pressure to the prices," Novak told Putin.
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by
Katya Golubkova and David Goodman)