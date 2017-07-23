FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novak says OPEC/non-OPEC to discuss Libya, Nigeria
July 23, 2017 / 11:35 AM / a day ago

Russia's Novak says OPEC/non-OPEC to discuss Libya, Nigeria

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 23 (Reuters) - Key OPEC and non-OPEC oil nations will discuss the situation in producers including Libya and Nigeria at a meeting on Monday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.

Speculation has been swirling in oil markets that the meeting might ask Libya and Nigeria to join a production cutting deal from which they are currently exempt.

Six OPEC and non-OPEC ministers will meet on Monday in St Petersburg to discuss the market outlook and compliance with output cuts.

Novak also said Russian output had fallen by around 300,000 barrels per day since October. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)

