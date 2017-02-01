MOSCOW Feb 1 Global oil output was cut by 1.4
million barrels per day (bpd) last month, Russian energy
minister Alexander Novak told president Vladimir Putin on
Wednesday, citing preliminary data.
"Some countries have cut more than it was planned and are
moving ahead of schedule. Russian oil production was down by
117,000 bpd in January," Novak said.
Novak added he expected global oversupply to disappear from
the oil market by the middle of this year. Russia has joined
OPEC and some other non-OPEC nations to temporary cut production
in a move to prop up global oil prices.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk/Katya
Golubkova)