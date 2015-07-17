* OPEC secretary-general to visit Moscow
* Russia, Saudi Arabia had agreed that oil output cut
unnecessary
* Russian firms do not expect oil production decline in 2016
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova
MOSCOW, July 17 Russia and OPEC
Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri will discuss oil markets and
the Iran situation in Moscow on July 30 amid sliding oil prices,
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.
The prospect of an influx of Iranian crude onto the
already-overhung market has dampened oil prices, which have
halved from their level in June last year of $115 per barrel.
"We will discuss the situation on the oil and gas market on
the whole, taking into account the lifting of sanctions on
Iran," Novak told reporters about the forthcoming meeting with
Badri.
He said he did not expect a big impact on prices from
additional oil volumes from Iran.
"The prices will be determined by the production costs of
shale oil," Novak said.
Iran and six world powers reached a landmark nuclear deal on
Tuesday, clearing the way for an easing of international
sanctions on Tehran and higher oil exports.
It is unclear when Iran may start exporting more oil. The
National Iranian Oil Company is set to increase production from
all oilfields this year and can reach its pre-sanctions output
capacity of 4 million barrels per day if there is sufficient
demand, a top Iranian official told a newspaper.
Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, and the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have held
regular meetings but have not agreed on any coordinated action
to prop up falling prices.
Last month, Novak met Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali
al-Naimi in Russia.
Russia and Saudi Arabia had agreed at the meeting that
deliberate oil production cuts are unnecessary as the market
will regulate prices itself, Novak said.
OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, in a strategy designed to squeeze
out rivals, such as U.S. shale oil firms, has been reluctant to
cut oil output in order to support prices.
Lower prices have already hit the profitability of shale oil
production and undercut output.
Novak said Russia, which has been pumping oil at a
post-Soviet high of 10.71 million barrels per day, was seen
maintaining high output next year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova;
Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Dale Hudson)