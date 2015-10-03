* Russia ready to meet OPEC, non-OPEC producers
* Venezuela has pushed for meeting with Russia
* Proposed taxes could lead to output cut - Novak
By Denis Pinchuk, Katya Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov
SOCHI, Russia, Oct 3 Russia, the world's top oil
producer, is ready to meet with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers
to discuss the situation on the global oil markets if such a
meeting was called, its energy minister said on Saturday.
A separate meeting between Russian and Saudi officials was
being planned for the end of October, to discuss energy issues
and some other projects, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak
told reporters.
On Friday, Novak's colleague, Russian First Deputy Energy
Minister Alexei Texler, had said he was not aware of such
meetings and that Russia would stick to its plans not to
cooperate with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC).
Russia refused to cooperate with OPEC last November in a
move to defend its market share. Lack of storage and harsh
weather conditions also limit Moscow's ability to cut its
exports, officials say.
Cash-strapped OPEC-member Venezuela has for months been
pushing for an emergency OPEC meeting with Russia to stem the
tumble in prices. OPEC next plans to meet in December for a
regular review in production quotas, unchanged since last year.
"If such consultations are to happen we are ready to take
part," Novak said. He did not say when and if such a meeting may
take place.
TAXES
Novak also said proposals on taxation and export duties for
the oil industry from Russia's Finance Ministry could lead to
Russia losing between 7 to 10 million tonnes in output next
year.
Russia is expected to produce 525 million tonnes or 10.5
million barrels per day (bpd) next year, Novak said.
Russian oil output is near post-Soviet highs of about 10.7
million barrels a day. The country has proven resistant to low
oil prices as a weak rouble has offset losses and made domestic
oil production one of the cheapest globally in dollar terms.
Its finance ministry has proposed to change oil taxation in
a way that would bring in around 600 billion roubles ($9
billion) in additional revenues for the budget.
Facing protests from the oil industry, it has also proposed
the softer measure of keeping Russia's oil export duty mechanism
unchanged next year -- a move that could bring around 200
billion roubles to the budget -- instead of going through with
an agreed cut.
However, oil firms and the Energy Ministry have said such
measures could result in oil production being slashed, with some
critics saying output could be cut by around 100 million tonnes
over three years.
The chief executive of Russia's top oil company Rosneft
, Igor Sechin, addressing Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev in Sochi on Friday, has called for finding alternative
sources to help the budget.
However, reductions in output would not automatically
follow, the Finance Ministry has said.
"From our point of view, the production should not fall as
all investments for 2016 were already made," Ilya Trunin, the
head of the taxation department in the Finance Ministry, told
reporters.
($1 = 66.1055 roubles)
