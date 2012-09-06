* Pro-Kremlin party preparing for rare vote to eject
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Sept 6 As one of a handful of Russian
members of parliament who have taken part in demonstrations
against Vladimir Putin, Gennady Gudkov has become known to
protesters as "Our man in the Duma".
But it could be payback time for the former KGB officer who
has been regarded a turncoat by the Kremlin since he started
using his seat in the State Duma lower house as a pulpit to rail
against the president's ruling United Russia party.
Gudkov faces ejection from the legislature in a vote next
week, and then the threat of jail, in what he says is a Kremlin
vendetta against him and a broad crackdown on dissent.
He is accused of continuing business activities while a
deputy, a crime that carries a two-year jail sentence, but says
his only offence is to have challenged Putin and the Kremlin.
"The people in power are taking revenge for my opposition
activity," said Gudkov, who was first elected to the Duma in
2001 and is serving his fourth term as a deputy. "I am sure this
is only the beginning."
The portly, moustachioed 56-year-old, whose 32-year-old son
Dmitry also has a seat in the Duma, is likely to be stripped of
his place in a vote that is expected to be held on Sept. 12 in
one of the first sittings of the chamber's autumn session.
United Russia holds 238 of the Duma's 450 seats and is
usually backed by nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky's LDPR, so
even though the 64 members of Gudkov's Just Russia party may be
joined by the chamber's 92 Communists in opposing his ouster,
they have little chance of success.
Ejecting Gudkov would deprive him of parliamentary immunity
and enable the authorities to prosecute him over allegations of
illegal business activity he and his son say are unfounded and
part of a campaign of politically motivated harassment.
Opposition leaders have portrayed his treatment as part of a
campaign to discredit them that also includes criminal charges
that protest leader Alexei Navalny stole timber from a state
firm, which could land him in prison for 10 years.
Gudkov says the Kremlin has adopted particularly tough
tactics since Putin returned to the presidency in May to face
the biggest protests since he first rose to power in 2000.
"It shows that Kremlin hardliners, who will not negotiate
with protesters or conduct dialogue with society, have won out,"
Gudkov said in an interview in his Duma office.
UNLIKELY TARGET
As recently as a year ago, Gudkov would have seemed an
unlikely target for the Kremlin's ire.
Like Putin, who is less than four years his senior, Gudkov
served in the KGB in the Soviet era. He is a reserve colonel of
the Russian FSB, the KGB successor agency Putin headed during
his swift rise from obscurity to the Kremlin in the late 1990s.
For years Gudkov was little but a cog in Putin's system,
despite his moderate criticism of the Kremlin. A deputy chairman
of the Duma security committee, he blended in as a member of
Just Russia, a party which provided a veneer of plurality
without actually opposing Putin.
He broke ranks last November. Taking the floor for a searing
speech, Gudkov warned United Russia that voters would take to
the streets if they felt it had rigged the Dec. 4 parliamentary
election to soften the blow from its fading public support.
The speech proved prescient. Tens of thousands of people
packed a frigid Moscow embankment days after the election for
one of Russia's biggest protests since the early 1990s, angered
by suspicions of fraud and dismayed by Putin's plan to return to
the Kremlin after four years as prime minister.
"When the protest movement started, I felt very acutely for
the first time that the deputy corps is dividing into camps:
those for the authorities and those against," Gudkov said.
Last month, the federal Investigative Committee - the top
investigative agency, which answers to Putin - said there was
evidence Gudkov had broken the law by co-owning and managing a
construction materials market and allegedly reaping earnings
from a textile firm.
He has also been criticised over security firms controlled
by members of his family, which he says are being driven out of
business by state authorities, and has faced informal
allegations of tax evasion and illicit dealings in Bulgaria.
Gudkov denies any wrongdoing. Allies including his son
Dmitry have fought back, pointing to Duma members from United
Russia they say have lucrative business interests that in some
cases support lavish lifestyles.
Throughout the protests this year, during which he has been
cheered by protesters chanting "Our man in the Duma", Gudkov
cast himself as a moderate with whom the Kremlin should engage
as a bridge to disaffected Russians.
Gudkov says resistance to compromise could backfire on Putin
and push him from the presidency before his six-year term ends.
This is an opinion which he says he "would never have had, much
less risked voicing" a year ago.
He said Putin, who has not ruled out seeking another term in
2018, has lost touch with what Russians want and "does not
understand the risks" of resistance to reform.
"If he stays this course, I don't think Putin has a mandate
for the next six years because all the current calm in Russia
today is based on two factors: society's passiveness, which is
fading very fast, and huge profits from oil and gas," he said.
"These are very shaky criteria for the stability of the
political system. Very shaky."
FATHERS AND SONS
Since December, Gudkov and his son have harangued United
Russia in the Duma, where its once formidable majority was cut
to nine seats in the December election, and fuelled anti-Putin
sentiment in the streets and the Internet.
"He gives me experience, and I make him modern and young,"
said Dmitry Gudkov, who wears skinny ties and jeans and shows an
activist's enthusiasm for the protest movement.
He gave his father an iPhone for his birthday last year and
has pushed him to use Twitter and other social media.
In June, the younger Gudkov led the Just Russia faction in
the first filibuster since Putin came to power, coolly sipping
coffee as he held red-eyed antagonists hostage past midnight.
The tactic, known as an "Italian strike" in Russia, only
delayed passage of a law toughening rules governing protests by
a few hours. But it shook a legislature whose rubber-stamp role
under Putin's rule was once encapsulated by the speaker's remark
that the Duma was "no place for discussions".
During the wave of winter protests, Putin and then-President
Dmitry Medvedev promised reforms to broaden democracy.
But they have watered down or backtracked on most of the
plans and, alongside police tactics such as apartment searches,
summonses and criminal probes, Putin has signed a series of laws
critics say are aimed at silencing dissent in his new term.
The case against Gudkov deepened this summer shortly before
a Moscow court sentenced three women from punk band Pussy Riot
to tow years in jail for singing an anti-Putin "punk prayer" in
Moscow's main Russian Orthodox church.
"Once you decide to neutralise or lock up political
opponents, there is no way to stop," said Maria Lipman, a
political analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center.
Gudkov's senior status in he Duma and his history as an
insider have made his public opposition a betrayal in the
Kremlin's eyes, said Lipman.
Supporters of Gudkov say the authorities are violating the
law in their haste to make him first deputy voted out of the
Duma by his peers since the founder of MMM, a pyramid scheme
that cost many Russians their life savings, was ejected in 1995.
Backers say the state can ask the Duma to strip a deputy of
his parliamentary immunity from prosecution but has no authority
to ask them to vote him out, as Gudkov said the Prosecutor
General's office did last week.
In Twitter posts this month, Gudkov said he had written to
some 50 members of United Russia urging them "not to vote for an
extrajudicial political reprisal".
"It's not about me, thousands will be repressed in this
fashion. 1937 did not happen overnight," he tweeted, referring
to the height of Soviet leader Josef Stalin's Great Terror.
Gudkov may hope United Russia members will worry that
ejecting a deputy for alleged business activity could be a risky
precedent. But his son said Putin's allies are less vulnerable.
"There is a caste of untouchables," he said. "Not only Putin
and his circle but everyone who is part of this system - United
Russia deputies and those of any party who play by the rules of
the political casino the authorities have created."