MOSCOW Opposition activist Sergei Udaltsov started a hunger strike on Thursday after being sentenced to 10 days in jail for disobeying the police following a rally against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Another Moscow court handed fellow protest leader Alexei Navalny a 1,000-rouble fine for refusing to leave after attending a separate anti-Putin rally on March 5, the day after Putin won a presidential election.

Putin's critics fear the president-elect will now crack down on his opponents following protests sparked by anger at allegations of fraud in the presidential election and a parliamentary poll won by his party on December 4.

"Judge (Diana) Azarova has given me 10 days in custody. As a sign of protest I am declaring a dry hunger strike," Udaltsov said on Twitter after he was sentenced, meaning he will not eat or drink during his detention.

Udaltsov, leader of the Left Front movement, was detained by police on Saturday after addressing a crowd without permission following the end of a rally that had been sanctioned by Moscow city authorities.

He also faces a separate sentence for refusing to go home straight after the rally on Moscow's central Pushkin Square on March 5 at which Navalny, an anti-corruption blogger, was also detained by riot police.

Navalny told reporters after his fine, ordered by Judge Olga Borovkova, that the protests against Putin would continue.

"Whether or not Judge Borovkova likes it, there are hundreds of thousands, millions of people in Moscow who are dissatisfied that their votes were stolen. They will continue to go out on to the streets to protest," he said.

