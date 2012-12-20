* Protest leader Navalny faces new charges
* Navalny says charges are politically motivated
*
MOSCOW, Dec 20 Alexei Navalny, a prominent
leader of protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin, was
charged on Thursday with fraud and money laundering.
Investigators accused Navalny and his younger brother, Oleg,
of being invovled in a scheme to cheat a mail transport company
out of 55 million roubles ($1.79 million).
If he is found guilty of fraud, Navalny could be jailed for
up two years. He denies any wrongdoing and says the accusations
are politically motivated.
The Navalny family said after the criminal investigation was
first opened that the accusations were intended to persuade him
to stop his opposition activities.
Reacting on his Twitter account, the anti-corruption
blogger said his father has also been mentioned in the
accusations levelked by Russia's Investigative Committee, a
government agency.
Of his children, he said: "It's a good thing Dasha and
Zakhar are under-age."
Navalny, 36, already face up to 10 years in jail if found
fuilty of earlier charges of theft from a state timber company.
He says those charges are part of a Kremlin campaign to
discredit him and silence the opposition since Putin returned to
the presidency in May.
The cases against Navalny have drawn comparisons with the
arrest of former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky in 2003. He was
sentenced to 13 years in jail on money-laundering and tax
evasion charges after he fell out of favour with Putin.
A court ruled on Thursday that Khodorkovsky could leave jail
two years early in 2014.