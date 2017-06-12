Shock and anger in Mosul after Islamic State destroys historic mosque
MOSUL/BAGHDAD, Iraq "When I looked out of the window and saw the minaret was no longer there, I felt a part of me had died."
MOSCOW A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 30 days in prison for repeatedly violating the law on organising public meetings, a Reuters journalist reported.
Navalny was earlier detained on his way to an anti-Kremlin protest in central Moscow.
(Reporting by Svetlana Reiter and Anton Zverev, writing by Jack Stubbs)
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years.