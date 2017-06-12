WASHINGTON The United States condemned Russia's crackdown on anti-corruption protesters on Monday and called on Moscow to release peaceful demonstrators detained around the country.

"The United States strongly condemns the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters throughout Russia," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing. "Detaining peaceful protesters, human rights observers and journalists is an affront to core democratic values."

