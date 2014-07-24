MOSCOW, July 24 A Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leaders Sergei Udaltsov and Leonid Razvozhayev to four and a half years in jail on Thursday on charges of inciting mass riots against President Vladimir Putin.

Udaltsov, who has been under house arrest since February 2013, and Razvozhayev were accused of coordinating protests which turned violent on May 6, 2012, on the eve of Putin's inauguration for a third term as president.

The two men denied organising mass riots and also a charge of plotting wider unrest. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Susan Fenton)