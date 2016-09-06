BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russia's largest private bank Otkritie Financial Corporation has picked several banks to arrange investors meetings for a possible Eurobond issue, a source in the banking sector told Reuters on Tuesday.
The meetings would take place in Europe and Asia starting from Sept. 7. Otkritie has mandated Citi and SG CIB as joint global coordinators for the placement and several other banks as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: