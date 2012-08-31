* Offers at least $14 per GDR to Nomos minorities
* Nomos shares surge, but analysts question minority offer
* Merged entity would hold IPO in next 2-3 years
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russia's Otkritie Financial Corp
plans to take over banking group Nomos in a deal that
would create the country's second-largest private lender but was
criticised for lack of clarity.
Otkritie, which already owns nearly 20 percent of Nomos, is
offering minority shareholders - who have around a quarter of
the stock - at least $14 per global depositary receipt (GDR),
putting a value of about $2 billion on all the outstanding
shares, according to Reuters calculations.
The price would be a premium of 33 percent to Nomos's
closing share price on Thursday, but it was unclear how Otkritie
would structure the remainder of deal. As well as the minority
holders, Nomos has a number of larger investors, the biggest of
which is a group run by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.
Some were critical of what had been set out.
"The deal is incomprehensible and opaque. How much will be
paid for in cash, and how much through asset swaps?" asked
Andrei Klapko, banking analyst at Gazprombank.
Otkritie said it had reached agreements with the owners of
58.5 percent of Nomos to buy their shares, but did not state the
price it would pay those holders.
Nesis's ICT Group has a stake of around 40 percent.
Affiliates of ICT would retain a share in the new group.
The deal would create a Russian private sector player second
to Alfa Bank, part of oil-to-retail tycoon Mikhail Fridman's
empire. Otkritie, which last year mothballed plans to go public,
said it planned an IPO of the combined group in two to three
years' time.
The deal would take Nomos private just 16 months after it
raised $800 million on the stock market. Analysts said, however,
that the multi-stage deal, which is subject to regulatory
approval, faced significant risks which meant minority investors
might not get their payday.
"While the pricing and terms implied ... would obviously be
very positive for Nomos minorities, we would advise caution
because we do not understand any potential rationale for
Otkritie to pay such a large premium to free-float investors,"
wrote Jason Hurwitz, senior financial analyst at Alfa Bank.
Otkritie said that, subject to regulatory approval, the
offer to minority shareholders would be made by the end of 2012.
AGREEMENTS REACHED
Nomos, ranked Russia's No.13 Russian bank by assets, had
been in talks since July to merge with its smaller river
Otkritie Bank, co-owned by Otkritie Financial Corp and ranked
No.34 by assets, sources have said.
In August, Czech financial group PPF sold the bulk of its
26.5 percent stake in Nomos to Otkritie.
Nomos said in a statement it had not received a formal offer
for the minorities' shares, but noted Otkritie's intention to
buy the shares. It said it will comment further as appropriate.
Otkritie Financial Corp - owned by its directors, state bank
VTB and Anatoly Chubais, architect of Russia's
post-Soviet privatisations - said it aimed to become Russia's
"largest independent and publicly-traded financial group".
Otkritie had been considering floating a 20 percent stake in
late 2012 but mothballed those plans last year, citing difficult
markets.
Otkritie Bank's shareholders include the Deposit Insurance
Agency - Russia's equivalent of the U.S. Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation - with a 24 percent stake and the
International Finance Corp with 14 percent.
Otkritie Financial Corp gave no information about how it
plans to fund the Nomos deal. VTB declined to comment on whether
it will provide a loan to fund the deal.
After the deal is completed, Otkritie CEO Vadim Belyaev and
the management of Otkritie will control up to 25 percent of the
combined entity. Stakes of up to 10 percent will be owned by
companies affiliated with ICT shareholders as well as by VTB and
businessmen Boris Mints and Alexander Mamut.
Nomos GDRs were up 18.8 percent at $12.53 in London, having
added 16.5 percent in Moscow to 814.5 roubles.
($1 = 32.1714 Russian roubles)
