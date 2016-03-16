MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's Independent Petroleum Company, established and led by ex-Rosneft chief executive Eduard Khudainatov, has agreed with Otkritie Bank for a credit line worth 4.3 billion roubles ($61 million), both companies said on Wednesday.

The credit line from Otkritie, Russia's largest private banking group by assets, was opened until February 2020 and is to be used for financing operations at the company's new hydrocarbon block in western Siberia. ($1 = 70.7338 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by David Evans)